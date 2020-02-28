- Getting Started
The basics with links to help you to make steps and strides in faith.
- Confession
Jesus Himself awaits you with a Heart full of love and mercy.
- Communion
Recognize the Eucharistic Jesus and receive His gifts.
- Works of Mercy
How do deeds relate to devotion?
- Trust
It'sthevessel for drawing graces
- Getting Started
Ideas for getting your whole parish involved.
- Promote
How to tell everyone about this special day. Downloads for bulletin inserts, announcements, posters, and more.
- Invite Speakers
Let the experts bring a day of reflection or inspirational event to your parish.
- Suggested Materials
DVDs, books, and handouts for any size group.
- Clergy: FAQs
Experts answer questions based on Church teachings, the Bible, and more.