This popular presentation by Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, is better than ever: all the basics of Divine Mercy in a clear, one-hour presentation. Product Code: DM102

Ask for God's mercy, be merciful and completely trust. An overview of the elements of the Divine Mercy message. Product Code: DMMR

This popular and newly revised pamphlet on the Devotion to Divine Mercy This pamphlet is ideal for prayer groups, parishes, mission groups, and more! Product Code: MPL2

This popular presentation by Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, is better than ever: all the basics of Divine Mercy in a clear, one-hour presentation. Product Code: NE101

You Did It to Me: A Practical Guide to Mercy in Action can transform the culture of your family, parish, and community. This inspiring book from Fr. Michael Gaitley, MIC, introduces a new, practical, and joyful approach to living the works of mercy. From homemakers to those in the work place, You Did It to Me reveals rich opportunities to put mercy into action in our everyday lives and provides the practical helps to do so. Product Code: 2ME

This booklet from bestselling author Fr. Michael Gaitley, MIC (Consoling the Heart of Jesus and 33 Days to Morning Glory), gives you a brief and easy-to-understand introduction to the Divine Mercy message and devotion. Discover the history and context of Divine Mercy, the essential elements of the devotion, and how you can live the message. Product Code: DMX

With humor and ease, Fr. Michael Gaitley, MIC, deftly unlocks the 'one thing,' the key to the Church's wisdom, and the greatest mystery of the Catholic faith: the Most Holy Trinity. Far from being an academic read, The 'One Thing' Is Three makes deep theology accessible to everyday Catholics. What's more, it makes even what's familiar or forgotten new, exciting, and relevant. Product Code: ONE

Now Is the Time for Mercy (Revised Edition) will help you encounter God's mercy more profoundly. It is a concise guide to understanding the Divine Mercy message and devotion, the importance of private revelation, and how to be an apostle of mercy like St. Faustina. The updated text includes new material on trust, an expanded Divine Mercy chronology, and a foreword by Fr. Joseph Roesch, MIC, who highlights the sorts of problems we face in the new millennium and how recent Popes have pointed to Divine Mercy as the answer in addressing them. Product Code: NTM2

