Who We Are

The Divine Mercy message and devotion has been called the largest grassroots movement in the history of the Catholic Church.

Thanks to one of the most consequential hand-offs in Catholic history, the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception and our Marian Helpers have been at the heart of it since 1941, hardly three years after the death of St. Maria Faustina Kowalska, the Lord’s “Secretary” of Divine Mercy.

We are the publishers of St. Faustina’s diary, Divine Mercy in My Soul, in many languages. At our North American headquarters in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, our printing presses produce some 50 million pieces of literature and images a year all sent out to a world yearning for meaning, mercy, and healing. We administer the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy in Stockbridge, which receives tens of thousands of visitors a year who seek spiritual renewal through the sacraments.

Our priests, brothers, and Marian Helpers help Catholics worldwide to embrace Divine Mercy as a way of life through consecration to Divine Mercy and to Our Lady, prayer cenacles, and our Friends of Mercy initiative.

More than a million people have downloaded our free Divine Mercy App and receive our free daily Divine Mercy reflections from St. Faustina’s Diary.

In 2001, the 60th anniversary of the Marians’ central role in the spread of the Divine Mercy, St. John Paul II sent a special apostolic blessing and a renewed call to the Marians. “Be apostles of Divine Mercy under the maternal and loving guidance of Mary,” he wrote.

Inspired by the Great Mercy Pope, help us in our task to make it known that, in the words of Jesus to St. Faustina, “Mankind will not have peace until it turns with trust to My Mercy” (Diary, 300).