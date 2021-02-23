By Marc Massery

Turn to any page of St. Faustina’s Diary, and you’ll find spiritual gems. Like this one.

Do you remain vigilant in rejecting the lies of Satan? Saint Faustina wrote:

… I heard Satan who said to me, “Think no more about this work. God is not as merciful as you say He is. Do not pray for sinners, because they will be damned all the same, and by this work of mercy you expose your own self to damnation. Talk no more about this mercy of God with your confessor and especially not with Father Sopocko and Father Andrasz.”

… I replied, “I know who you are: the father of lies [cf. Jn. 8:44].” … and [Satan] vanished with great racket and fury. (1405)

Had St. Faustina listened to Satan’s words and agreed with them, she undoubtedly would have become discouraged. He was telling her the exact opposite of what Jesus had been saying. Saint Faustina, however, knew the voice of Satan when she heard it. She also knew that he was a liar. So she heard him but chose not to listen to him.

It may sound scary at first, but Satan is frequently talking to us. Though he doesn’t often talk to us in an audible voice, if we pay close attention to the thoughts going through our heads, we’ll hear the voice of the evil one.

Saint Ignatius of Loyola said:

[I]f it weakens it or disquiets or disturbs the soul, taking away its peace, tranquility and quiet, which it had before, it is a clear sign that it proceeds from the evil spirit, enemy of our profit and eternal salvation.

Satan’s voice will make us feel sad, give us anxiety, and cause us to doubt God’s goodness. God’s voice, on the other hand, encourages us and gives us peace. Consider all the times you’ve been overwhelmed by anxiety and doubt. It’s possible that some of your troubles have come from believing the lies of the evil one.

Now, not every negative thought you have is necessarily from Satan himself. In the same way, not every bout of depression or anxiety is the direct result of a spiritual attack. But as long as we live on this earth, Satan wants to try to bring us down. Scripture says, “Be sober and vigilant. Your opponent the devil is prowling around like a roaring lion looking for [someone] to devour” (1 Pet. 5:8).

So, pay close attention to the thoughts going through your head. Reject Satan’s voice and embrace God’s, and you’ll find peace.