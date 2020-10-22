By Marc Massery

Do you pray for the dying?

Praying for the dying is essential to the message of Divine Mercy. Jesus told St. Faustina:

At the hour of their death, I defend as My own glory every soul that will say this chaplet; or when others say it for a dying person, the pardon is the same. When this chaplet is said by the bedside of a dying person, God’s anger is placated, unfathomable mercy envelops the soul, and the very depths of My tender mercy are moved for the sake of the sorrowful Passion of My Son. (811)

This is one of the most powerful promises in all of St. Faustina’s Diary. No matter who the dying person in question may be, God promises to defend them as His own glory if you simply say the Chaplet of Divine Mercy for them.

It only takes about seven minutes to pray the Divine Mercy Chaplet. Armed with the weapon of Divine Mercy, think about all the good you can do for others.

We at the Marian Helpers Center here at the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy receive testimonials all the time from people who prayed the Divine Mercy Chaplet for someone who was dying. Many have reported their dying friend or relative receiving great graces as they neared death. Family members have been especially consoled by our Lord’s Divine Mercy as they bid farewell to their loved ones.

In fact, on the YouTube video posted below, Mary R. commented, "I prayed this [Chaplet] everyday for my mom when she was dying. None of my family was in the room when she passed because of restrictions on visiting hours due to COVID, but when they called to tell me she passed, they said she went peacefully in her sleep. My prayers were answered."

So, whenever you hear about someone who is sick and in danger of dying, say the Chaplet of Divine Mercy for them. Even if the dying person lives far away, your prayers still count (see Diary, 835). Consider praying the Chaplet of Divine Mercy with the Marian Fathers, who livestream the 3 o’clock hour every day at the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy.

Also, don’t think you could ever miss your chance to pray for someone who has already died. It’s never too late to pray the Chaplet for them. God is outside of time, and He will hear your prayers.

Though this fallen world is filled with sadness and death, goodness really does have the final say. We just need to do our part and pray for others — especially for those who are dying!

