When Prayers Seemingly Go Unanswered

By Marc Massery

Does the Lord ever seem to ignore your prayers?

Sometimes, it feels like the Lord ignores mine. I get sad and worry about the future. Then I remember the message of Divine Mercy. Saint Faustina says:

I accept everything that comes my way as given me by the loving will of God, who sincerely desires my happiness. And so I will accept with submission and gratitude everything that God sends me. I will pay no attention to the voice of nature and to the promptings of self-love. (Diary of Saint Maria Faustina Kowalska, 1549)

One of the hardest things to do in life is to accept circumstances we wouldn’t have chosen to endure ourselves. We have the tendency to want to be the authors of our own lives. But God is the author. He writes the story, and His stories always turn out the best.

Remember, in the Garden of Gethsemane the night before His crucifixion, Jesus asked God, “My Father, if it is possible, let this cup pass from me.”

Jesus didn’t want to have to suffer such a painful death if He didn’t have to. Who could blame Him? Yet, He also trusted in His Father’s plans for Him. He finished by saying, “… yet, not as I will, but as you will” (Mt 26:39). Did God ignore Jesus’ prayer? No. God simply had another, better plan. Yes, Jesus suffered and died, but He rose again, winning us a chance at new life. Though God’s plans often involve suffering, they ultimately lead to the greatest good.

It's understandable if certain circumstances frustrate us. Perhaps you were preparing for a triumph, and you ended up facing more trials. During those times, the Lord gives us permission to grieve. He wants to hear our laments. He wants us to express our anguish to Him. But ultimately, He asks us to trust. He asks us to persevere through our pain, believing that the trials He allows will ultimately lead to our happiness, which He sincerely desires.

Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash