Lonely but Trusting

Has the pandemic left you isolated and lonely?

Many of us have been forced by circumstances to work from home, to cancel travel plans, and to miss social events. That’s led to a lot of loneliness and misery. Saint Faustina wrote:

Jesus, Friend of a lonely heart, You are my haven, You are my peace. You are my salvation, You are my serenity in moments of struggle and amidst an ocean of doubts. … You are everything to a lonely soul. (247)

Saint Faustina found all her joy, her entire purpose, in Christ. No matter what circumstances arose, no matter how miserable she felt at times, she knew that Christ was on her side — that He loved her, that He was for her.

Though we have seasons of joy, in which we have no trouble believing that God has a plan for us, all of us will face trials. During these trials, we can choose to give in to despair. We can question God and wonder if He’s truly who He says He is. Or in faith, we can turn to Christ as St. Faustina did. We can allow our pain to drive us even closer to the Lord, trusting that He still has a plan for us and a reason for our pain and suffering.

There’s evidence to suggest that having a relationship with the Lord will help sustain us during trials. A recent Gallup poll revealed that Americans who attend religious services weekly were the only demographic appearing to show improved mental health in 2020. This suggests the possibility that many Americans have already been doing what St. Faustina did — allowing difficult circumstances to drive them closer to the Lord.

So during this global pandemic, during all our difficult trials, let’s turn to Christ. Despite our struggles, let's trust that He still has a plan for us — because He does.

