If You're Not Catholic

Although our Lord did not reveal to St. Faustina the extent to which the extraordinary graces of Divine Mercy Sunday are available to non-Catholics, it is theologically certain that anyone who is seeking Jesus with a sincere heart and trusts in His love and mercy will be richly blessed on that day: "No one who comes to Me shall ever be hungry, no one who believes in Me shall ever thirst. No one who comes will I ever reject" (Jn. 6:35-37).
Just as in the Baptism of desire the first grace that forgives original sin is present in the original longing or turning to God, even of a person not sacramentally baptized, a mere desire to receive the Eucharist already bestows grace which gives spiritual life. (Cf. St. Thomas Aquinas, Summa Theologiae, 3a. 79,1.)
Non-Catholics, therefore, may participate in the celebration of Divine Mercy Sunday by making a Spiritual Communion with great trust, since it is by the degree of trust that we receive graces.
My Jesus, I believe that You are present in the Blessed Sacrament.
I love You above all things and I desire You in my soul.
Since I cannot now receive You sacramentally,
come at least spiritually into my heart.
As though You were already there,
I embrace You and unite myself to You;
permit not that I should ever be separated from You.
Amen.